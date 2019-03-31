‘Days Of Our Lives’ April Spoilers: Hope & Rafe’s Marriage Falls Apart, Divorce In The Cards

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the coming week reveal that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be facing some big issues in their marriage. The couple have already been on a rough and rocky road since tying the knot, but this time they may not survive the problems they’re facing.

According to Soap Dirt, the new Days of Our Lives weekly preview reveals that after Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) tells Rafe she has a son in California that she wants him to take care of, he’ll go to retrieve the baby boy. Rafe has always wanted to be a father, and raising a son sounds amazing to him. In addition, he gets to help his friend, Jordan, who is going through a very difficult time.

However, Hope has already raised her children, Shawn and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). She may not want to start all over again with an infant. It seems that those days may be past her, even though it is clear that Rafe wants to keep the baby and raise it as he would his own child.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will see as Hope will also be harboring some serious doubt about her marriage to Rafe due to her feelings for Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). Hope and Ted have grown very close over the recent months, and have been spending a lot of time working together. Ted has been there for Hope many times that Rafe was not, and things are about to explode in their relationship.

Hope and Rafe’s marriage is in jeopardy after new romantic overtures from Ted and Jordan’s baby reveal. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/6OEF0X4RRU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 29, 2019

Although Ted has made it clear that he has feelings for Hope in the past, and even laid a kiss on her at the hospital, which she scolded him for, this week Ted will reveal that he is absolutely head over heels in love with Hope, and that he wants to be with her. The two will share a second, more passionate kiss, and it seems that Hope will be very conflicted about her romantic feelings for her husband Rafe, and her friend Ted.

Hope has a bone to pick with Ted. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/d4IL8fP5m8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 25, 2019

When Rafe brings the baby back to Salem with him, he’ll likely find that his wife is not in a good state of mind. He’ll likely sense that something is wrong with Hope, who will eventually tell him that she is having serious doubts about whether or not she still wants to be married to Rafe.

Fans can see all of the drama be exposed when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.