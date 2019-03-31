Brazilian Bombshell Isabeli Fontana Displays Pert Derriere In New Photo

Brazilian supermodel Isabeli Fontana – whose claim to fame was her association with lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret for many years – recently took to her Instagram page and left her fans’ jaws dropped after posting a very sexy picture of herself.

In the pic — which she turned into a GIF to post it as a video — the 35-year-old hottie could be seen wearing a yellow one-piece swimsuit which she paired with printed navy-blue shorts. As she struck a side pose, she put her pert posterior on full display.

The model let her slightly wet hair down and opted for an almost makeup-free look which became an instant hit among her fans, so much so that the video amassed more than 65,00 views within an hour of having been posted. That apart, it garnered several comments wherein fans and followers praised the mother of two kids for employing efforts to maintain her perfect model figure.

Earlier this week, Isabeli had sent temperatures soaring after she posted a topless, monochromatic picture which sent a wave of excitement among her fans. In the snap, she could be seen wearing a pair of jeans while lying on a sofa on her belly to strike a pose. Through the racy snap, Isabeli flashed some sideboob to tease her fans and in terms of her aesthetics, she let her tresses down and wore minimal makeup to strike a pose.

The picture in question became an instant hit among her fans and, as a result, it racked up more than 12,000 likes and 120 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness and style.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Isabeli’s body is the epitome of perfection, while another one said that her current husband is the luckiest man alive because he has the most beautiful woman as his wife.

Another one said that even though she is ageing, she still exudes a very youthful appearance. The commentator asked the model to reveal her beauty secrets with her fans so that they could also achieve Isabeli’s age-defying looks.

Isabeli also posted a series of Instagram stories wherein she could be seen partially submerged in the sea while wearing a yellow swimsuit. As she turned her back towards the camera to strike a pose, she once again provided a generous view of her well-toned booty to the viewers.

Although Isabeli is known for her feminine looks, she revealed in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR that she was a tomboy when she was a teenager.