Kristen Doute Seen In Tears After Brutal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

By now, most Vanderpump Rules fans have heard about the explosive Season 7 reunion which was filmed on Friday. Jax Taylor was the first to spill the beans to fans, as he took to Twitter halfway through filming to let his followers know the reunion was absolutely insane. He has since confirmed walk-offs, called it the best and worst reunion ever, and said his stomach was still in knots the next morning.

Us Weekly is now reporting on Kristen Doute’s feelings on the brutal reunion after the star took to Instagram late Friday night. According to the outlet, and footage still available on Kristen’s story, the James Mae designer was in tears after filming as she snuggled up next to one of her dogs.

“So, here’s the f**king conclusion to the Vanderpump Rules s****y a** reunion,” she said. “F**k this.”

It was evident Kristen had quite the tumultuous day, perhaps one of the worst among her cast members. Jax seemed totally shocked after the reunion but didn’t appear to be as upset as Kristen was. Scheana Marie also posted to her Instagram story but seemed to be in rather good spirits as she caught Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Jax on camera.

“We did it. We all survived,” Scheana said.

“Barely,” Jax responded.

After Kristen posted the video of herself upset, she then posted a quote to her Instagram story.

“I was thinking that I might fly today Just to disprove all the things you say,” the message read.

“It doesn’t take a talent to be mean Your words can crush things that are unseen So please be careful with me, I’m sensitive And I’d like to stay that way.”

Kristen has had somewhat of a rough season, but Season 7 was a cakewalk compared to her earliest days on the show. Her relationship with boyfriend Brian Carter has been one of the storylines this season after she revealed her partner didn’t equally contribute in their relationship. Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz shared their disdain for Carter, even getting into a verbal altercation with him during one of the season’s episodes.

All of the relationship drama will likely be brought up at the reunion, as Carter is suspected to make an appearance. Kristen’s drinking was also at the forefront of an episode after Lala Kent called her “trashy” for tripping over a table during a girls trip.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.