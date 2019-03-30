Lori Loughlin Breaks Silence After College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has spoken for the first time since being arrested with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as apart of a huge college admissions scandal.

According to TMZ, Lori Loughlin was spotted coming out of a yoga class, and although she tried to keep a low profile, the actress couldn’t evade the paparazzi but she did have some very calm and kind words for them.

Cameras rolled as one member of the paparazzi asked Lori if she regretted how she handled her children’s education.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time,” Loughlin stated, marking the first time she’s spoken since being arrested earlier this month.

The cameraman continued to ask questions anyway, wondering if Lori was worried that she may go to prison, or if she’s hoping to get her relationships with her daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, back on track. However, Loughlin stayed mum.

When the photographer told the actress that he wished her the best she replied, “You have a beautiful day. Thank you so much.”

As many fans already know, Lori and her husband were both arrested, along with dozens of other parents including former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, after the feds claim that the group all spent a lot of money to bribe college test administrators to help their kids cheat on placement exams such as the ACT and SAT, as well as college coaches to claim the kids were recruited athletes.

Since Lori Loughlin’s arrest, she has been fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, where she starred in movies for the network, as well as the popular TV series When Calls The Heart. She was also axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, where she played the beloved character of Aunt Becky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori’s Fuller House co-stars, Bob Saget and John Stamos, were recently asked about Loughlin’s behavior.

Saget revealed that people love who they love, and hinted that he was still in Loughlin’s corner following the controversy, adding that “life’s complicated.”

However, Stamos wasn’t as talkative as Saget and refused to comment on the situation, but did reveal that he does have an opinion about it all and that he’ll eventually share it, adding that now is not the right time for him to speak out about Lori Loughlin’s situation.