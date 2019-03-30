Georgia Mom Turns Down Teenage Daughter’s Request For Help With Her Robot Baby

A Georgia high school student was given a robot baby to take care for her Early Childhood Education class and the assignment was harder than she expected.

Taking care of a newborn baby is a lot of hard work and includes many sleepless nights. As it turns out, caring for a robot baby can be just as challenging. A Georgia high school student named Olivia Galloway was given an interactive baby to take care of for her Early Childhood Education class. Her ability to take care of the robot child over the weekend would determine her grade for the assignment.

The task proved harder than she anticipated and her mother, 38-year-old Lawren Galloway, was unwilling to help. Lawren shared the comical story on Facebook in a post that has now gone viral, according to Today.

At 14-years-old, Olivia is the oldest of four children and has a real-life infant sister named Violet who she helps her mother care for. Despite her experience with children, Olivia and her robot baby named William didn’t get along very well. She spent hours burping, feeding, and changing William, who kept her up all night with his cries. When she tried to eat a meal or get some sleep, William would start up again demanding her attention. Eventually, Olivia reached her breaking point. She was ready to quit her class and return William to her teacher. It was then that she asked her mother for help, who described the situation in her post.

“My favorite moment so far is when she came into my room last night around 3 am. She was crying real tears while feeding him his bottle. She was begging me to help her because she just wanted to get some sleep. Yeah, no.”

Lawren wanted her daughter to have a real understanding of just how much work and self sacrifice it takes to take care of a child and was thus unwilling to lend a helping hand. Olivia ended up getting a failing grade for not rocking William every time the sensors went off.

“It turns out I broke its neck seven times,” the teenager said of the experience.

Nevertheless, Olivia decided to take another go at the whole baby thing, this time with a robot named John. With some experience under her belt she was able to properly care for the interactive baby and pulled of a 94 percent, redeeming herself for her earlier failure.

While the second assignment went far better than the first, Olivia’s mindset on children has been drastically changed.

“I don’t ever want to have kids because of that thing,” she said.