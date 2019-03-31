Rosie O’Donnell Called Kelly Ripa To Apologize For ‘Mean’ Comment, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Rosie O’Donnell may be trying to make amends with Kelly Ripa after digging up an old feud. A source recently revealed that the comedian called the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host to apologize after she re-hashed an old argument over Clay Aiken in a tell-all book called Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View by Ramin Setoodeh. O’Donnell reportedly called Ripa “mean” in the book and accused the talk show host of being “homophobic” towards Aiken in 2006.

The source told Us Weekly that O’Donnell wanted to say sorry for bringing up the old drama.

“Rosie actually called Kelly to apologize after her remarks, but she has kept up with this alternate reality for public consumption,” they said.

Ladies Who Punch offers a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of popular talk show The View right from its premiere in 1997. The book by award-winning journalist Setoodeh dives into interviews with nearly every one of the show’s several hosts and uncovers years’ worth of off-screen drama.

The tell-all features comments from O’Donnell about Whoopi Goldberg, Elizabeth Hasselbeck, and Ripa.

“I think Kelly Ripa is mean and she doesn’t like me, and she has never wanted to discuss what happened,” Rosie said in the book, according to TooFab.

“She wanted to have this weird feud…. I see her at concerts sometimes. She just looks away.”

Back in 2006, Ripa and Aiken hosted the former’s talk show together. In one moment, Aiken jokingly placed his hand over his co-host’s mouth, causing Ripa to snap back at him.

“I don’t know where that’s been, honey,” Ripa said to the American Idol alum.

O’Donnell took issue with Ripa’s comment, accusing the actress on The View the next day of being homophobic. She argued that Ripa would have had a different reaction if it had been a “straight” or “cute” man. O’Donnell later revealed that she stood up for Aiken because he had confided in her about his sexuality just days before, despite not being out to the world yet.

Ripa defended herself and called O’Donnell’s accusation “outrageous.” She explained that it was cold and flu season and she was protecting herself from getting sick, Hollywood Life reported.

Meanwhile, Aiken became angry at O’Donnell for “outing” him on The View. He did not officially come out until two years later.

When news broke earlier this week that O’Donnell brought up the old feud in the tell-all, Ripa’s friends were reportedly outraged.

“People around Kelly are confused why Rosie is bringing this up. This is absurd and offensive. Kelly has been supportive of and revered by the LGBTQ community,” another source told Us. “She has such love for them and the feeling is returned.”