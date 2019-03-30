Elsa Hosk Dons A Black Lacy Bra And Green Knickers In New Pic

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk is no stranger to posting skin-baring and sexy snaps of herself on social media. And since she knows that fans totally love it when she teases them with her sultry pics, she makes sure to post several of them every week.

Saturday afternoon was no exception, as the took to her Instagram account and titillated her 5.2 million fans to new risqué pictures wherein she was featured wearing a barely-there lacy black bra which she paired with black pants. However, to spice things up, she deliberately lowered her pants to reveal her green, silk knickers — a move which allowed her to exude style and sexiness at the same time.

To pose for the picture, the model could be seen standing next to a mirror while she let her blonde tresses down and opted for minimal makeup. Her skimpy bra provided a generous view of her perky breasts and also put her enviable abs on full display as she looked straight into the camera.

Within an hour of having been posted, the picture in question amassed more than 73,000 likes and close to 400 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post new racy snaps every day.

Taking to the comments section, a fan called the Swedish hottie “a literal goddess,” while a male fan wrote he loves her to bits. A female fan said that Elsa’s hot body is “goals,” and she would also love to have those abs one day.

Prior to posting the said set of pics, Elsa posted a candid picture of herself wherein she was featured sitting on stairs while donning a shimmery pair of pants and a yellow-and-blue jacket. In the caption, she informed her fans and followers that she is really missing her home and since she chose to wear a yellow-and-blue jacket, it must be a subconscious decision (the model was referring to the colors in the flag of Sweden).

Before that, she posted some glamorous pictures from her trip to Dubai wherein she could be seen donning a shimmery pink and gold ensemble which allowed her to flaunt her long, sexy legs and her enviable figure.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Elsa said that when she is working out, she likes to focus on her derriere the most because, being a lingerie model, she has to expose her butt quite often.