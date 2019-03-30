‘Good Trouble’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Freeform’s Good Trouble may still be in its first season but the network has already announced a premiere date for Season 2, according to a report from TVLine.

The Fosters spin-off is set a few years ahead of the original series and follows the lives of Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) as they navigate life, love, and their careers as adults in Los Angeles. The girls end up moving into a communal living apartment building called The Coterie, and each roommate becomes an integral part of the show’s storyline. Callie takes a job as a law clerk while Mariana works as a software engineer.

As for their love lives, Callie has found herself entangled in a heated love triangle with a bisexual artist played by Tommy Martinez and a fellow lawyer played by Beau Mirchoff. And Mariana is occasionally swiping right when she isn’t busy trying to tackle the patriarchy at her job.

Throughout the series, viewers see a number of guest stars, including former cast members of The Fosters and the girls’ family members Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo, David Lambert, and Hayden Byerly.

According to a report from Seventeen, the official Season 2 announcement was made at the Freeform Summit.

“At Freeform, our programming is meant to inspire, empower and celebrate the possibility of youth culture-we are in service to an audience that is paving the way and fighting for a more inclusive tomorrow and we are so honored to be representing them on and off screen,” said Tom Ascheim, Freeform’s president.

There are no official details about the show’s upcoming season yet, but it is believed the second season will be a lot like the first and will “continue to follow Callie and Mariana’s lives at home and work as they try to find out where they fit in both.” Based on an Instagram post from the Good Trouble account, it looks like everyone from the original cast will be sticking around for the second season. The post captured an image of the cast after the first table read of Season 2 and also promises “many incredible stories” in the upcoming episodes.

The show’s bold storytelling tackles many topics, including police brutality, racism, sexism, bisexual erasure, and transgender issues.

Fans won’t have to wait too long after the end of Season 1 because Good Trouble will return for its sophomore season on Tuesday, June 18 on Freeform.