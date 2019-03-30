Nicolas Cage Was Reportedly ‘Too Drunk’ To Understand What Was Going On During Las Vegas Wedding

Nicolas Cage was married for only four days before seeking an annulment.

Actor Nicolas Cage has been married four times before and is currently seeking an annulment only days into his most recent marriage to makeup artist Erika Koike. Cage and Koike were partying it up in Las Vegas this past weekend when they decided it would be a good idea to get married. Only four days into the marriage, Cage officially filed for an annulment. Court documents state that the actor was drunk at the time of the wedding and thus unable to fully comprehend what was going on, according to Page Six.

Newly-released court documents state that both Koike and Cage had been drinking prior to their decision to get married.

“Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication. As a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [he] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”

The documents go on to state that because Cage was so drunk he “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

Cage’s first marriage was to Patricia Arquette from 1995 t0 2001. He then married Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The pair split up in 2004 after only two years of marriage. After that came his longest marriage to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

It didn’t take long for the internet to dig up the details of Koike’s history. Cage’s four-day bride has been arrested twice in the past for driving while under the influence in Los Angeles. These incidents occurred in 2011 and 2018. She was arrested yet again for a DUI in Las Vegas last year. In 2016, she was also accused of assault and battery by a woman who says Koike jumped out at her in a dark parking lot and punched her in the face. While the alleged victim says she did file a police report, it’s not clear whether or not Koike was ever arrested as a result of the incident, according to Blast.

Despite Koike’s messy past with the legal system, the dissolution of her marriage from Cage doesn’t look like it’s going to be too dramatic. It’s been reported that she does not have any plans to fight the annulment or take on the actor in any kind of legal battle.