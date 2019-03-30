Kelly Ripa Calls Husband Mark Consuelos ‘The Finest Man’ In Sweet Birthday Instagram Post

Happy birthday, Mark Consuelos! The 48-year-old actor celebrated another year of life on Saturday alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa, and their three children, Lola, Joaquin, and Michael. To honor her husband, Ripa shared a sweet photo montage on Instagram and penned a loving note to Consuelos, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The slideshow of photos, set to the song “Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man)” by Jake Shears, showed Consuelos throughout the years spending time with his family. Some of the adorable shots included the Riverdale actor being kissed on the cheeks by his wife and daughter, holding his baby boy, and holding hands with Ripa. Appropriately, the first photo shows Consuelos blowing out birthday candles on a small cake surrounded by Lola, Joaquin, and Michael.

“Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos,” Ripa captioned the video with several red heart emojis.

The video currently has over 500,000 views and over 2,000 comments. Consuelos replied to his wife with a simple “Thank you” and several black heart emojis, while fellow stars came in to wish the actor a happy 48th birthday.

“Happy Birthday!! Another wiser another year stronger,” Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich wrote.

“Happy Birthday Mr. Mark @instasuelos! So great meeting you this past year! You are crushing life my man!” comic book creator Rob Liefeld added.

Earlier this week, 48-year-old Ripa posed on Instagram in a white string bikini for a Bose headphones advertisement. She smiled at the camera as she modeled a pair of red custom over-the-ear phones. Ripa is a brand ambassador for the company.

“Warning: this ad contains graphic images of a woman over forty in swimwear,” she wrote in the caption, according to Fox News.

The sly comment appears to be a reference to backlash she received for a very similar post almost exactly a year ago. Ripa was body-shamed by trolls on Instagram when Consuelos shared a photo of her in a bikini, calling his wife “a sexy one.”

Many commenters told the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host that she should not wear a bikini at her age.

Consuelos jumped to her defense later that week, explaining that he admires his wife, whom he is very proud of, and wanted to show her off.

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” Consuelos said at the time, according to Page Six.