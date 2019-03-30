WWE Spoilers: Former World Champ Returns, Brock Lesnar Is Back, Kurt Angle Vs. Rey Mysterio On Go-Home ‘Raw’

The go-home episode of 'Raw' looks like it will be a big one.

As always, the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw is usually a big one, and that is even more true for the one before WrestleMania 35. With just a week to go until WWE’s biggest wrestling event of the year, they have stacked the red brand’s show with one of Kurt Angle’s final matches, the comeback of Brock Lesnar, a huge six-woman tag match, and the return of a former World Heavyweight Champion.

The official website of WWE has revealed the preview for this week’s Monday Night Raw, and it’s a rather stacked show on paper. A number of matches have already been announced, but some of the segments will make the show even bigger as fans get ready for the granddaddy of them all.

Can WrestleMania‘s main-event Superstars coexist against The Riott Squad?

As Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch head toward the first WrestleMania in history to be main evented by women, they first have to work together. The three superstars will be partnered in a tag team to face off against The Riott Squad, but can they even begin to work as a unit?

Kurt Angle battles Rey Mysterio in his final Raw match

At WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle will wrestle his “Farewell Match” against Baron Corbin, but he has had some awesome battles leading up to it. In his last-ever match on Monday Night Raw, Angle will face an old foe in Rey Mysterio and many fans remember their numerous classics.

Brock Lesnar comes to Raw to extinguish Seth Rollins’ fire

The “Beast Incarnate” has already had enough of Seth Rollins and their match isn’t for another week. After Rollins took out Paul Heyman on this past week’s Raw without a single touch, he angered Brock Lesnar, and that is never a good thing.

Are the Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection facing impossible odds at WrestleMania?

At WrestleMania 35, Bayley and Sasha Banks will put their tag titles on the line against not one, but three teams. They will have to defend them against The IIconics, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and the team of Nia Jax and Tamina. As if those aren’t big enough odds, the champs don’t even need to be involved in the end result to lose their belts.

Will Roman Reigns attain retribution against Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns has watched Drew McIntyre destroy his friend Dean Ambrose as a way of sending a message. Now, Reigns is ready to deliver what he has to say before their big match on the grand stage, but will it be a peaceful one?

Batista returns to Raw

With the career of Triple H on the line, Batista is ready to head to WrestleMania 35 and go at it against his former friend in a No Holds Barred Match. This one has been a long time in the making, and Batista has something to say before they finally face off in the ring.

Beth Phoenix returns to action in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

At WrestleMania 35, Beth Phoenix will partner with Natalya to go after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but first, another challenge is in her way. For the first time in more than six years, Phoenix returns to the ring on Raw for an eight-woman tag match to show the world she’s still got it.