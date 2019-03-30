Victoria’s Secret Model Grace Elizabeth Puts Her Long Legs On Full Display In Latest Pic

American model Grace Elizabeth, who is well-known for being associated with Victoria’s Secret, recently sent a wave of excitement among her legions of ardent admirers by posting a set of risque snaps on Instagram, wherein she put her long, sexy legs on full display.

In the said monochromatic snaps, Grace could be seen donning a dark-colored, short dress with a backless design which allowed the model to expose plenty of skin. In the first snap, she could be seen resting against a white bed.

In in the second pic — which became fans’ most favorite one — the model was featured lying on the bed while her dangerously-short dress allowed her to put her bare legs on full display. She also provided a glimpse of her underwear and spiced up her look with a pair of high-heeled stiletto sandals.

In the third pic, Grace put her back towards the camera while lying on the bed to expose her smooth back. She looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look and, as of the writing of this piece, the picture accrued more than 27,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is “totally in love with the model,” while another one said that Grace is the hottest model alive. Other fans, per usual, showered the model with complimentary words and phrases, including “extremely beautiful,” “real goddess,” “breathtakingly awesome,” and “too much sexiness in one post.”

Grace’s modeling career is getting more and more successful and she recently got another feather in her cap by being featured on the cover of Vogue China. She also shared a few glimpses of the photo shoot from the renowned magazine with her Instagram fans, wherein she was featured posing with former top model, Claudia Schiffer and Russian bombshell Sasha Pivovarova.

Per the caption of her picture, the photo shoot was carried out for Vogue China’s May 2019 edition which will be dedicated to late German designer Karl Lagerfeld. In the photo shoot, Grace could be seen donning an elegant white dress and a jumpsuit — both of which were designed by Chanel, per her caption.

Grace also stunned her fans by posting an Instagram Story wherein she could be seen lying topless on a bed to set pulses racing. The pic was from the same monochromatic photo shoot and a look at the comments section shows that fans totally loved the display of skin.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Elizabeth revealed that getting into the modeling industry was no easy feat and she, like most newcomers, also had to go through the initial struggles. However, her hard work and dedication finally paid off and made her famous.