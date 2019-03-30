Jax Taylor Says His ‘Stomach Is Still In Knots’ After Shocking ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

The reality star admits to multiple walk-offs during the reunion.

The Season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules has concluded filming after almost 12 hours of shooting Friday. As the The Inquisitr previously reported, Jax Taylor took to Twitter midway through the taping to let his followers know that things were going absolutely crazy. The reality star mentioned several “all out brawls” and said the reunion was one of the “best/worst” yet in the entire series history.

Fans were shocked at Jax’s revelations, especially since Season 7 has been one of the more mellow compared to others before it. Jax noted he couldn’t believe how intense the reunion was for such a calm season, but it looks like a lot was going on behind the scenes and after taping that fans weren’t privy too.

On Saturday morning, Jax hopped back on Twitter and continued to reveal more tidbits about the now highly anticipated reunion.

“Yeah the reunion was nothing like this season. Not even close. I am still having nightmares about yesterday. in all the years I’ve been on this show, yesterday was probably the craziest s*** I have ever seen,” Jax tweeted in response to a fan.

Jax then went on to say he woke up to a bunch of tweets from his friends who were all questioning what the heck happened Friday and asked, “did yesterday actually happen?”

Several fans asked Jax if there were any walk-offs on this reunion, to which he replied, “you have no idea.” Walk-offs have almost become a staple on any Bravo reunion show and while they add a lot of drama to the episodes, they severely halt filming. Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules saw a massive walk-off after Lala Kent got into a heated fight with James Kennedy. Several of the cast followed Lala into the ladies room including Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

It looks like there will be more walk-offs than ever in the Season 7 reunion, but who does it remains to be seen.

Jax also admitted that his stomach was still in knots after the taping, while also mentioning that there were a lot of episodes to go before the reunion would premiere. With such anticipation following filming, the reunion should be at least two parts, if not three.

Most of the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast has stayed silent on the severity of the reunion taping, but host Andy Cohen admitted things got crazy in his Instagram story from Friday night.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.