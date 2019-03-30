‘Avengers: Endgame’ Projected To Earn $840 Million Worldwide On Opening Weekend

The new projection would beat out second place by almost $300 million.

It’s obvious that Avengers: Endgame is going to be one of the biggest movies of all time, if not the biggest movie of all time. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Endgame is expected to earn $265 million domestically in its opening weekend and $645 million for its total tenure in the United States. It’s now being reported by Deadline that the worldwide opening figure for Endgame hovers around the $800 million mark.

The $800 million figure, which Deadline later centered at $840 million, came after China announced the film would be getting an April 24 release date. With one of the biggest markets in the world contributing to the movie’s opening weekend numbers, it’s expected that the film will break records.

Deadline also based their $840 million figure around the success of Avengers: Infinity War and how it earned money in its opening weekend. Infinity War brought in $640+ million in its worldwide opening weekend, with $382 million coming from overseas. China did not debut the movie until the following Monday, meaning their figures didn’t add to the already stellar opening numbers.

Infinity War‘s China opening brought in an astounding $199.3 million, which when added to the $640 million figure, gives the $840 million projection. The outcome of Endgame‘s worldwide opening could be even higher just due to anticipation from fans. The two trailers for Endgame are the most viewed of all time, dethroning their Infinity War predecessor. China ended up contributing $360 million to Infinity War‘s worldwide total, which grossed over $2 billion when all was said and done.

Russia, Argentina, and Lebanon won’t add to Endgame‘s opening weekend numbers with their release dates in the week following April 26. Infinity War earned $18.4 million in Russia on its opening weekend which broke the country’s record for the biggest opening day ever.

The newest projections for Endgame would absolutely decimate all opening records before it. Infinity War currently holds the best worldwide opening with the previously mentioned $640 million figure, followed by The Fate of the Furious($541 million), Jurassic World($528 million), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2($483 million).

If Endgame hits $840 million in its opening weekend, it will topple over The Fate of the Furious by $299 million, a figure many movies struggle to achieve in their lifetime.

Currently, Captain Marvel has the second highest worldwide opening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with $456 million. The Avengers and The Avengers: Age of Ultron follow with $392.5 million and $392.4 million respectively.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.