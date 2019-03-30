‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Exposes Skin In New Snap

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search finalist Manuela Alvarez Hernandez has become quite popular on Instagram — thanks to her sexy shots that not only titillate her fans but also leaves them asking for more.

Following her sexy-pic posting ritual, the Colombia native recently took to her account and shared a new sultry snap with her fans — one wherein she was featured wearing a black crop top and a pair of black pants.

To pose for the outdoor shot, the model closed her eyes and lifted up both her arms to touch her hair — a move which allowed her to flash some major underboob through her dangerously short crop top. And not only that, but the pose also allowed the hottie to flaunt her taut stomach and slim waist to sent temperatures soaring.

In terms of her beauty looks, Hernandez let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup but she used nude shades which looked perfect on a sunny day.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California. Within two hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture accrued more than 22,00 likes and several comments wherein fans and followers left various complimentary comments, including “amazing girl” “that underboob though,” “perfect pose,” “such a goddess,” “flawless,” “divine,” and “incredibly beautiful.”

One fan even wrote that he is in love with the model because she is the sexiest woman alive. Others, per usual, praised the model by using emojis instead of words.

Prior to posting the said picture, the 23-year-old model treated her 71,000-plus followers to a risque snap wherein she could be seen wearing a revealing, printed dress with a plunging neckline. Her ensemble allowed her to provide a glimpse of her perky breasts and in terms of her aesthetics, she wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous and sexy.

The picture in question became an instant hit among her fans, amassing more than 8,000 likes which is a lot for an upcoming Instagram celebrity because of the cut-throat competition among models on the photo-sharing website.

Manuela was interviewed by Aris Moskov, wherein she revealed a lot of things about herself, including brands that she would like to work with — which, unsurprisingly, also included Victoria’s Secret. At the same time, she was questioned about the importance of social media on her modeling career. In response, she said that it depends from individual to individual.