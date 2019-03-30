Jeremy Renner Shares Photo Of ‘The Avengers’ Original Six In Sweet New Post

Avengers: Endgame is less than a month away and some of the newest marketing for the film has included posters of a plethora of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Each new poster spotlights one character with the phrase “Avenge the Fallen” written across the top. The posters included those who survived Thanos’s snap, as well as those who died before and after the decimation.

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was noticeably absent from Avengers: Infinity War but will be making a major appearance in Endgame. Clint Barton is expected to take on the persona of Ronin, a darker alias of the character who saw his family wisp away after the snap. Renner recently shared a new photo to his Instagram which featured the Avengers original six in a collage of new posters.

Hawkeye/Ronin along with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are the original six Avengers who built the MCU from the ground up and all battled Loki in the first team up film. All subsequently appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron but all six have not appeared in the same film together since, which will finally happen in Endgame.

The original six are some of the only surviving characters after the events of Infinity War which was done on purpose by the Russo brothers. Other surviving heroes include Okoye, Rocket Racoon, Wong, Valkyrie, and War Machine.

Renner captioned the new photo “Have a great Friday everyone… love my A6!” The Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol actor also tagged his fellow co-stars as well as Endgame the Russo brothers. The post garnered well over 530,000 likes in less than a day and was liked by Ruffalo, Joe and Anthony Russo, and Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself.

Hawkeye first appeared in the original Thor film in 2011 but just for a brief moment. Barton sat positioned in a crow’s nest and targeted Thor as he broke into a compound to retrieve his lost hammer. His second appearance would be in The Avengers, followed by Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War.

Barton has often been made fun of as being the weakest Avenger since his skills mostly rely on his bow and arrow use as well as hand-to-hand combat. Many fans are speculating Hawkeye/Ronin will play a key part in Endgame, solidifying the theory that you don’t have to be a superhero to take down the bad guy.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.