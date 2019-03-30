‘The Addams Family’ Animated Film’s First Poster Unveiled

Fans of the Addams family are excited about the clan’s new 3D animated adventure, which will premiere in movie theaters this fall. Now, they’re getting a first look at the beloved characters in the film’s first official poster.

MGM, who will be releasing The Addams Family, first established a Twitter account for the upcoming movie in June of 2018, but did not begin tweeting until Friday, March 29.

The first post was a rather generic image featuring gold and white words on an all-black background, including the film title’s logo, featuring a creepy house inside the second “a” in Addams, the release date, “Halloween,” and the hashtag “MeetTheAddams.” The caption stated, “Your favorite family is back!”

However, the next tweet was a full color shot of the eight main characters starring in the major motion picture. The iconic family’s features are a lot more exaggerated than on the classic 1960s television series and in the films released during the 1990s. Instead, the characters more closely resemble the original cartoons that Charles Addams began drawing for The New Yorker in the 1930s. Nonetheless, they are all undeniably immediately recognizable.

Patriarch Gomez Addams (voiced by Oscar Isaac) is a pudgy man with bulging eyeballs, and he is sporting a purple suit with white pinstripes. His super skinny wife, Morticia (Charlize Theron), is seated in a wicker chair. The couple’s two children flank their mom, with daughter Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) rocking nooses at the end of her pigtails, and the portly Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard) rubbing his hands together as if he is up to no good.

Your favorite family is back! ????#MeetTheAddams this Halloween. pic.twitter.com/V1C1EOt2kI — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) March 29, 2019

Grandmama (Bette Midler) has her hands on Pugsley as if trying to tame the unruly child, and perpetually bald Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) has a blank look on his face.

Extra tall butler Lurch looks more like Frankenstein than in previous incarnations, and he is holding a surviving tray with Thing on it.

The tagline for The Addams Family is the question, “Think your family is weird?”

Not pictured in the film’s poster are its new characters: reality television host Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), her daughter Parker Needler (Elsie Fisher), and Denise (Aimee Garcia).

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the new flick will follow the Addams family as they face off against a craft reality TV host, while preparing for their extended family to arrive for a huge celebration. Additionally, the movie will explain how Gomez and Morticia fell in love, found their dream home, and began their family.

According to a Twitter post from IMDb, the first official trailer for the film will come out on Wednesday, April 10.

Think your family is weird? #MeetTheAddams in theaters this Halloween. pic.twitter.com/dDTSJCuc6r — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) March 29, 2019

Several of the voice-over actors that are featured in the film shared the new poster on social media, and expressed their joy about participating in the movie.

“I absolutely LOVE being apart of this iconic family. Thank you for asking me to be your Morticia! My kiddos can’t wait,” wrote Charlize Theron on Instagram.

“I cannot wait for you guys to see this. Stoked I got to be Wednesday,” said Chloe Grace Moretz on Instagram.

THAT'S RIGHT! I'M GRANDMA!! A dream come true!

This Halloween, Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson go toe to toe with #THEADDAMSFAMILY!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 30, 2019

“Sooo excited to be part of this movie,” Aimee Garcia wrote on Instagram. She tagged many of her co-stars, and also included the female zombie and black heart emojis.

The Addams Family, directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, is slated to be released on Friday, October 18.