‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Reunion Seating Chart Revealed

Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules is over halfway finished with Season 7, meaning it’s reunion time. The show’s stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy all attended the reunion taping Friday, which took well over 10 hours of filming.

Just before the taping began, Bravo released the seating chart for the reunion, which gives insight to what fans should expect when the episodes air. The seating on any Bravo show’s reunion is key to what happened in the season, with the stars who dealt with the most drama sitting closest to host Andy Cohen and those with the least amount sitting furthest away. Bravo shared the Season 7 seating chart, which is different from years past, with a new star at the forefront for the first time.

According to the chart, Tom Schwartz is sitting to Andy’s immediate right and this is the first time he has ever sat at the front for a reunion. His wife, Katie, is seated next to him, followed by Lala, Kristen, Jax, and ending with Brittany. To Andy’s left is Lisa, followed by Tom, Ariana, Stassi, James, and Scheana on the far end.

Reunion seating chart.

It’s one of the most crowded reunions on Bravo with Vanderpump Rules having one of the largest casts to date. Recurring cast members Beau Clark, Raquel Leviss, Brian Carter, and Billie Lee are rumored to attend, but only Billie’s attendance can be confirmed at this time.

Tom Schwartz’s placement next to Andy means there’s going to be a lot of drama surrounding the TomTom owner, and he’ll likely be in the hot seat over his marriage to Katie and their issues, which have just begun airing out this past Monday.

Jax’s position near the end of one of the sides is refreshing for the reality star, as he normally has been at the forefront of the drama on the show. In Season 7 Jax turned it all around, however, and has stayed out of most of the fights involving all of his friends and seems focused on his pending nuptials to Brittany.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, however, Jax noted that the Season 7 reunion is one of the “best/worst” they’ve ever had and admitted to being shocked about the number of brawls that went down between the cast. Jax seemed totally blown away at the filming and promised fans that despite the season seeming mellow, the reunion was going to change all that.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.