Rocky Barnes Sizzles In A Chest-Baring Dress On Instagram

American fashion model Rocky Barnes (Rachel Barnes) is quite popular on Instagram, thanks to her sultry photographs and awesome sense of style, which has attracted more than 1.6 million fans and followers.

And in order to keep her legions of ardent admirers thoroughly interested and engaged in her social media activities, she makes sure to post several pictures every week. Saturday afternoon was no exception, as the 32-year-old model took to her Instagram page and posted a new snap where she was featured wearing a risque, yet stylish dress.

The long, check-patterned dress provided coverage to her whole body, except for her chest which could be clearly seen through the plunging neckline of the dress, which had a criss-cross front design. In terms of her aesthetics, Rocky wore a full face of makeup in a nude shade to keep it natural. She also wore her hair down, accessorized with a brown handbag, and finished off her look with a pair of white boots.

Although it looked like an everyday, casual picture, what made the dress interesting is that Barnes wore it backward — a move that fans found both amazing and hilarious. Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture in question racked up close to 4,000 likes and several comments where fans appreciated the model for her sense of style and amazing looks.

Barnes also posted an up-close image of herself wearing the same outfit, which amassed 2,500-plus more likes. Per the geotag, the pictures were captured in Los Angeles, California.

Prior to posting the said pictures, the model wowed her fans with plenty of sexy snaps and each one became an instant hit. Among many of them, one picture stood out where the model could be seen wearing a white low-neck top to expose a glimpse of her cleavage while lying in a field atop a bed of beautiful flowers to strike a pose for the camera. She wore minimal makeup and accessorized with a beautiful blue pendant. The particular picture garnered more than 8,000 likes as of the writing of this piece.

According to an article by Bikini Luxe, Rocky rose to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s famous music video for the song “Boyfriend.” The article also mentioned that Rocky has always been candid with her fans regarding her exercise regimen and revealed that she uses a combination of diet and exercises to maintain her figure.

While she indulges in good food once in a while, she makes sure to opt for a mostly-clean diet filled with veggies and lean meats.