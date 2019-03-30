Lais Ribeiro Shakes Her Assets In Black Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue continues to tease its fans on Instagram about what they can expect ahead of the release of its upcoming issue. On Friday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling Boomerang featuring Lais Ribeiro in a barely-there black bikini that puts her perfect figure right and center.

In the clip in question, the Brazilian bombshell is shaking her shoulders from side to side while donning an interesting straight-cut bikini top featuring a thick strap that wraps her midsection, clasping in a gold buckle at the front. The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel teamed it with a matching pair of high-waisted bottoms that sits around her bellybutton, helping draw attention to her flawless figure, particularly her tiny waist and incredibly toned abs. Her bikini top has a waistband that matches the strap that clasps around her stomach.

The Boomerang shows the Sports Illustrated model in repeated movements as she shakes her shoulders while bending her knees slightly in a sultry way. The model is gazing at onlooker as she does so with a little coy smile on her lips. Ribeiro appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the clip, embracing the natural look. Her dark brown tresses are swept to the side and down in loose waves that cascade down over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its close to 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed just shy of 76,000 times in about 15 hours of having been posted, garnering more than 13,200 likes and over 70 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the issue and the model took to the comments section to praise Ribeiro’s body and express their admiration for her.

“Body of the century,” one user wrote.

“Friday made better,” another one chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji with the comment.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out back in December, Ribeiro jetted off to Costa Rica to shoot her spread for the upcoming 2019 edition, marking her third year with the publication.

“The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is such a game changer for a model,” she told the magazine. “It has helped shape and support so many careers of women I look up to, so to be included in my third issue, is a dream come true. MJ and the SI team are like family and real advocates for strong and empowered women – I am honored to be part of that group.”