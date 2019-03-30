‘Unplanned’ Actress Ashley Bratcher Has A Message For Alyssa Milano, Who Slammed Georgia Over Abortion Bill

Milano and 50 other celebrities are threatening to boycott Georgia following the state's new abortion bill.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Senate passed a new bill called the heartbeat bill. If it passes, women will not be able to get abortions if it has been more than six weeks since conception. There will be an exception for those pregnancies conceived through rape or incest. As a result of the new bill, actress Alyssa Milano has come forward to slam the state of Georgia over the new legislation. She and 50 other celebrities are threatening to boycott the state if the new bill is passed. Ashley Bratcher, the leading actress in new pro-life film Unplanned, has a message for Milano in wake of her protest, according to Townhall.

Milano sent a letter signed by fellow celebrities to both Georgia Governor Brian Kemp as well as Georgia House Speaker David Ralston on Thursday morning that threatens the state with the loss of “billions of dollars” if the bill is indeed passed. The letter calls the heartbeat bill unconstitutional and a danger to women’s health, according to Fox News.

“This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional. As men who identify as small-government conservatives, we remind you that government is never bigger than when it is inside a woman’s body or in her doctor’s office.”

The letter was signed by Alec Baldwin, Colin Hanks, Debra Messing, Patton Oswalt, Rosie O’Donnell, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Michael Sheen, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Amber Tamblyn, and Wil Wheaton, among others.

While the state of Georgia is being slammed by some of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities, not everyone opposes the bill. Ashley Bratcher stands in support of it. She portrays Abby Johnson in Unplanned, which premiered last week.

Abby Johnson once found success as the youngest clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood. However, while she was assisting with one particular procedure, she claims she was struck by the sight of the unborn baby trying to get away from the abortion doctor. She left Planned Parenthood and is now a pro-life activist. Unplanned tells the story of how her life was changed.

#Unplanned Actress Fires Back At Milano: "How sad it is that tax credits are a more important topic than …human life …I invite you to see my new movie, 'Unplanned.' @AbbyJohnson's testimony changed my life. Who knows, maybe it could change yours too."https://t.co/9kEPR56Uju — Lauren Muzyka (@LaurenMuzyka) March 29, 2019

Bratcher recently addressed Milano and the other celebrities protesting the heartbeat bill in an open letter in which she explains the circumstances during which a young woman may consider abortion her only option in the case of an unplanned pregnancy.