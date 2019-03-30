Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Show Off PDA Amid Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rumored to be dealing with some relationship issues, but the rapper seems to be proving that he only has eyes for his baby mama in a set of brand new social media photos.

According to Hollywood Life, Scott took to his Instagram account over the weekend to show off some major public displays of affection with Kylie Jenner.

In one of the photos, Travis is seen wrapping his arms around Kylie as he hugs her close. Travis wears black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, and a black hat. His face is buried in Kylie’s neck, and he sports multiple gold bracelets on his wrist, as well as a ring on his finger.

Jenner wars some black pants and a skimpy white, off-the-shoulder crop top. Kylie smiles as she gets a hug from the father of her child while showing off her flat tummy and toned abs. She also sports some bright yellow polish on her fingernails and wears a large ring on her finger.

Scott didn’t share a caption for the snapshot, but his fans couldn’t help but noticed that Travis is only posting photos of Kylie following rumors that their relationship is on the rocks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner allegedly found some overly friendly messages between Travis Scott and multiple women on his phone recently, which she believed to be evidence that he may be cheating on her.

Since Scott has been on tour, it has been hard for him and Jenner to work things out, but it looks like they are trying. They were spotted at dinner together with their adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, last week, and People Magazine claims that the rapper is making a huge effort to put his family first following the relationship drama.

“Travis is really making an effort. He wants Kylie to be happy. He wants her to know that he very much cares about their family,” an insider dished.

“Kylie was very excited to see him. Things are great when they are together. Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours. Travis’s tour has been hard for Kylie. They spend very little time together,” the source told the outlet.

Jenner recently revealed in a series of sexy snapshots that she was on vacation, and fans are now wondering if she and Scott may have taken a quick getaway together.

