Devon Windsor Stuns In A Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning and completely wowed her 1.6 million fans and followers with a sultry new pic which set pulses racing.

In the snap, the 25-year-old model was featured wearing a black one-piece bikini which she accessorized with a large black belt and a black hat. She also wore a gold watch, a bracelet and a delicate pendant and applied minimal makeup to pull off a simple yet elegant look. The model wore her tresses down and sat on the deck of a boat to strike a pose and, in the process, she put her well-toned legs on full display.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the pic in question racked up more than 5,000 likes and several comments, wherein fans and followers praised the model for her sense of style. In the caption, Devon said that she loves cloudy weather and fans seemed to agree with her.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan wrote on the picture, while another one said that she was in love with the picture. The remaining fans wrote complimentary words and phrases to praise the model while still others expressed their admiration for Devon by using fire, hearts and kiss emojis.

Devon also posted a series of Instagram Stories and in one picture she could be seen hugging her fiance, Johnny Dex. In another story, she could be seen standing on the deck a boat while wearing a long, green-and-red dress.

Prior to posting said picture, Devon shared a snap wherein she could be seen sitting on stairs along with her fellow model Olivia Culpo. In the snap, Devon wore a black ensemble while she accessorized with an animal-print belt. Olivia was dressed in a dangerously-short white crop top with a red bra underneath it. The picture in question garnered more than 15,000 likes and several comments wherein fans and admirers praised the two girls.

In an interview with Vogue, Devon revealed that behind the glitz and glamour of the modeling industry, one has to develop a thick skin as well as a flexible approach to working patterns.