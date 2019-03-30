‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Rocks Vibrant Red Gown On Instagram

The actress treated her Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes snapshot from her latest photo shoot.

Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish – known for her role as Mona Vanderwaal – took to Instagram yesterday to treat her 6.6 million followers to a behind-the-scenes snapshot of herself rocking a vibrant red gown during a recent photo shoot.

As those who follow Janel on social media know, the 30-year-old actress has been consistently sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots from various photo shoots as of late.

While Pretty Little Liars did conclude in June of 2017, Parrish recently revived her role as Mona in the Freeform spin off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. While the spin off series features a mostly new cast, Parrish’s co-star Sasha Pieterse – who played Alison – also reprised her role.

In 24 hours, Janel’s Instagram followers flooded the behind-the-scenes snapshot with just over 85,000 likes and nearly 250 comments.

Hair stylist and make-up artist Glenn Nutley was among the first to comment on the fierce photo by showering it with a collection of red heart emoticons. As Nutley’s own 51,000 Instagram followers know, the artist and stylist frequently works with Janel and constantly uploads photos of her to his own profile.

“Oh my god, this. this is so beautiful,” one fan gushed in the comment section of the photo.

“Are you real?” A second fan jested as they felt overwhelmed by her beauty in the photo.

The behind-the-scenes photo featured Parrish lost in a sea of red fabric as she appeared to be sitting with her legs crossed.

Many opted for Glenn’s approach and commented with heart and fire emoticons or single word compliments to express how much they loved the bold photo.

Less than two hours ago, Janel shared another snapshot of herself, tagging Glenn Nutley, as she revealed she was currently working on a photo shoot with him on Instagram. The photo featured Parrish standing in a very seductive pose with the thumb of one hand resting in the belt loop of her blue jeans as her other hand rested on her neck, buried in her dark tresses.

The actress rocked a white top with a deep neckline that cut off just above her navel. Unfortunately for followers hoping to catch a glimpse of her busty bosom, her long hair flowed down her body in a way that kept everything censored.

The skin-tight blue jeans, however, did allow the young actress to flaunt her tiny frame and curvy backside. Inside of two hours, her followers were quick to shower the snapshot with just shy of 25,000 likes and over 100 comments.