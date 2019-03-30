John Legend Developing New Reality Series Combining Musical Talent And Dating, ‘Love At First Song’

Many single people are looking for a partner that shares their taste in music. If those folks are willing to search for love on reality television, John Legend has a new show for you.

The “All of Me” singer has teamed up with TV producer Simon Lythgoe (American Idol) to develop the brand-new series Love at First Song, which Variety described as “a music competition-dating show hybrid.”

The show will pair two lovelorn people together and have them “virtually” rehearse a romantic duet together. They do not get to see one another until it is time for them to perform the song live. After that, the couples will then live, practice, perform, and compete together — however, they may swap partners during every episode, whether for love or music.

“Having worked on some of the biggest reality singing competitions in the world, like American Idol and Popstars, this is the first format I’ve seen in a decade that’s a unique hybrid having all the right ingredients to be a huge international success,” said a statement from Lythgoe.

“And, more importantly, Love at First Song has the potential to launch the next great duo like Tim and Faith, Sonny and Cher, or Jay Z and Beyonce.”

“It’s the perfect format to come from a love song legend like John,” added Tom Forman and Jenny Daly of Critical Content, who will executive produce the series along with Lythgoe’s Legacy Productions, and Get Lifted Film Co.’s Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius.

“Love at First Song is really the best of two great genres: performance and dating, as contestants literally fall in love and make heartbreaking decisions during their duets.”

Love at First Song is based on a format from the South Korean entertainment and mass media company CJ ENM that first debuted on television in January of 2018 on Vietnam’s VTV3. The program ranked No. 1 in its time slot and greatly boosted the network’s ratings, reported Deadline.

Earlier this year, the Fox network scored a massive TV hit with a singing competition series, The Masked Singer, that was also based on a South Korean concept.

Meanwhile, EGOT winner Legend is currently working on another reality competition show with excellent singers, The Voice. Season 16 marks his first time as a coach on the series, sitting in a big red chair next to Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.