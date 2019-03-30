Stevie Nicks Accidentally Calls Harry Styles A Member Of NSYNC During Hall Of Fame Induction

Stevie Nicks may never live this hilarious mistake down, but at least she accepts it. The 70-year-old rock legend mistakenly referred to her good friend, 25-year-old Harry Styles, as a member of ’90s boy band NSYNC during her induction speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday. As fans know, Styles is a former member of One Direction, a popular boy band in the 2010s.

Styles attended the induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brookyn, New York to introduce Nicks’ impressive honor, according to E! News. He said a few kind words about the Fleetwood Mac singer before bringing her on stage, although his speech did leave the audience a bit flustered.

“She is everything you have ever wanted in a lady, in a lover and in a friend. Stephanie Nicks, I love you, we all do, and that is true, Stevie,” the “Sign of the Times” singer said.

He also noted that Nicks is “more than a role model.”

It is unclear how exactly Styles knows what kind of “lover” the singer is, but she returned the praise when she thanked him for his introduction — and hilariously mixed up his musical roots in the process.

“What I really loved about Harry was that when he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC — sorry, not NSYNC,” Nicks said, quickly realizing her error.

Thankfully, the “Dreams” singer was able to laugh off the mistake.

“Sorry. I’m never going to live that one down, I know it,” she continued. “One Direction. Well, I liked One Direction too.”

Nicks was inducted into the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 alongside the likes of The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies, Rolling Stone reported. Nicks’ induction was especially significant, however, as she is the first woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for a second time. She was recognized for her solo work this time around after being inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

That same evening, Nicks and Styles also took to the stage together to perform “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Video footage of the performance shows Styles getting on his knees to bow down to the legendary musician.

Nicks later praised Styles’ solo work, noting that he will continue to do music for years.

“He will still be around in 30 or 40 years. He’ll still be doing [music] just like I have continued to do it,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “He’ll still be rocking it across the country when he’s, you know, 60, 70, 50, 40.”