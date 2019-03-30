Shay Mitchell Channels Inner Mickey Mouse In Fun Instagram Post

Shay Mitchell treated her Instagram followers to some snapshots and video clips from a fun evening of karaoke with her family.

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell – known for her role as Emily Fields – took to Instagram yesterday to share a very fun collection of snapshots and video clips of herself and her family as they appeared to be enjoying some time together in Tokyo.

Mitchell and her family were enjoying a night of wearing costumes and singing karaoke as the 31-year-old actress rocked an adorable Mickey Mouse costume. One of the video clips Shay shared featured her father – who was rocking a Mario costume – jamming out during their karaoke session together.

In the caption of Mitchell’s Instagram post, the actress urged her followers to swipe if they were brave enough to listen to her and her family sing a few tunes. The actress also warned of her uncontrollable laughter which could be heard in the background of the video clips as she appeared to be having a stellar time with her family.

One of the video clips in the post also revealed Shay being presented with a birthday cake decked out in sparklers as she and her family seemed to be celebrating her birthday a little early.

As those who are familiar with the actress know, Mitchell was born on April 10, 1987 in Canada and turns 32-years-old in a little more than a week.

Unsurprisingly, her massive social media following couldn’t get enough of the adorable Instagram post of her time with her family. In just 24 hours, the post had accumulated over 320,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Many of her followers jested that they wanted to be adopted into the Mitchell family.

A few hours ago, Mitchell treated her Instagram followers to a beautiful snapshot of herself with cherry blossoms in the background. The actress teased her social media following that there would be many more cherry blossom photos to come as she enjoyed her time in Tokyo.

The photo featured Shay rocking a very casual and relaxed look as she wore a black t-shirt and sunglasses. Her long, dark tresses were straightened as they flowed down her body. Shay had one hand up in the air as she grasped the cherry blossoms hanging from the tree break with her fingers.

In just six hours, her gorgeous photo accumulated just shy of 700,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments. Many pointed out how the cherry blossoms in the background were just as beautiful as the actress herself.

Some also jested that they couldn’t desire whether Shay’s gorgeous complexion or the blossoms in the background were the softest thing in the picture.

One Instagram user criticized the actress for deleting and re-uploading the picture because she spelled “cherry” wrong in the caption.