Diddy Wishes He’d Married Kim Porter When He Still Had Time

American rapper Sean Combs, known by his stage name Diddy, has been speaking out about his ex Kim Porter’s unexpected death. Porter was the mother of Diddy’s 20-year-old son Christian and 12-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. She also had a 27-year-old son Quincy from a previous relationship. Porter, a model, was only 47-years-old when she died of a case of lobar pneumonia in November of 2018. While Diddy and Porter weren’t romantically together at the time of her death, they remained close friends. Now, four months after her tragic death, Diddy is wishing he’d married her when he still had time, according to Hollywood Life.

Now 49-years-old, Diddy met Porter decades ago but was never able to fully commit. They dated for ten years before splitting up in 2007, but remained in each other’s lives due to the children they shared. It took Porter’s unexpected death for Diddy to realize that she was the woman he was meant to be with. Unfortunately, it’s now too late. Diddy has been candid about his regrets and is now taking accountability for his lack of action. On Saturday, he shared a touching Instagram photo of he and Porter many years ago. He recalled the loyalty Porter had shown him by traveling for hours to support him on the set of his music video for “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down.” The song was released in 1997.

“I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down [sic]. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE and will forever.”

Fans were quick to question Diddy’s words, asking why he didn’t solidify the relationship if his feelings were true. He responded sharing his regrets and warning them to not make the same mistake he did.

Diddy says he regrets not marrying Kim Porter: "I was scared" https://t.co/NSfe7MjSFq ???? pic.twitter.com/vpmqreKJrF — Rap-Up (@RapUp) March 30, 2019

“I wasn’t ready and that’s it. I’m ready now but it’s too late. Don’t be like me.”

When another Instagram user accused him of messing around with Jennifer Lopez during the time he was with Porter, he fully admitted to that as well, writing “Yes I did.”