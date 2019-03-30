WWE News: New Names For Andre The Giant Battle Royal Eliminates Two Rumored ‘WrestleMania’ Matches

It's one of the biggest matches on the card, but it may have squashed a few others.

For the sixth straight year, WWE superstars will be able to be involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the biggest show of the year. At WrestleMania 35, a large number of superstars will hop into the ring as they hope to win the big trophy and bragging rights. Over the last few days, a number of big names have been added as participants, but that also means rumors of additional matches have since been squashed.

The official WWE website has an updated list of the names of those who will be in the battle royal, and it has considerably grown. Braun Strowman was the first man to enter the match, and he was followed by Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live. This has struck some fans as odd, but it happened.

Now, the list has grown considerably and it may still get longer by the time the match takes place on April 7. With the new participants added to the match, it has completely eliminated any hope of some rumored matches taking place at WrestleMania 35.

As reported by The Inquisitr, a few weeks ago, Jeff Hardy said that he was “feeling” a big match at the pay-per-view and it was supposed to be against The Usos. Jeff felt as if the Hardy Boyz would continue their quest for gold and go after the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but both he and Matt are now in the battle royal.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that this does completely eliminate any chance of the Hardy Boyz fighting for the titles at WrestleMania 35. The Usos have not been named as participants in the battle royal, but they don’t have another match scheduled for the PPV either.

That could change on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, though, if WWE decides to add a title match to the card. There is not a Raw Tag Team Championship Match on the card yet either, and the addition of Chad Gable and Bobby Roode to the battle royal means they won’t be chasing the titles either.

The Revival are the tag champs for the Red Brand and they don’t have a match at the moment.

Here is the updated list of participants for the 6th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35:

Braun Strowman

Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Titus O’Neil

Tyler Breeze

Jinder Mahal

No Way Jose

Bobby Roode

Chad Gable

Kalisto

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Bo Dallas

Curtis Axel

Heath Slater

Rhyno

Viktor

Konnor

Ali

Shelton Benjamin

Luke Gallows

Karl Anderson

Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Otis

Tucker

EC3

That is a lot of WWE talent in one match, but without having individual bouts, it does get a number of superstars on the WrestleMania 35 card. It is strange that the tag team titles from both shows haven’t been scheduled to be defended as of yet, but the lineup for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is certainly growing.