Tinder Height Verification Could Be A Joke — But Here’s Why So Many People Hope It’s Not

It seems the world of online dating and hookups is going to become a bit tougher for guys — at least if Tinder’s new announcement proves to be true.

The ever-popular social search mobile app has recently announced that it would be introducing height verification on its platform, per a blog post on the official Tinder website. As the blog post details, dishonesty about one’s height is a problem that has plagued the app — and its customer base — since its inception, and it seems the company is taking some major steps to prevent its users from lying about their height.

It’s a bit of an unspoken truth that many females strongly prefer to date taller men, and for some, those who come in at under 6-feet-tall aren’t up to snuff. Tinder even recognized this phenomenon in the aforementioned blog post.

“To require everyone under 6′ to own up to their real height, we’re bringing truthfulness back into the world of online dating,” the company wrote.

In order to ensure that its users are being upfront and honest about their height, Tinder explains that it is planning to introduce a simple-to-use verification tool that will keep everyone honest when curating their profile.

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Here’s how it works. Users will be able to input their height, as long as they also submit a picture of themselves standing next to any commercial building. From there, Tinder’s verification tool will ensure that the user’s listed height as accurate, and will also award them with a profile badge.

Of course, there is a lot of speculation about this so-called height verification. Social media users have speculated that Tinder’s announcement is nothing more than an early April Fools’ joke, given that the annual celebration is but a couple of days away. It’s also worth noting that the blog post has an air of sarcasm and humor.

“It’s come to our attention that most of you 5’10ers out there are actually 5’6. The charade must stop,” Tinder’s blog post says. “This type of dishonestly [sic] doesn’t just hurt your matches — it hurts us, too. Did it ever occur to you that we’re 5’6 and actually love our medium height? Did it ever occur to you that honesty is what separates humans from sinister monsters? Of course not.”

By Tinder’s own admission, it’s statistically impossible for everyone to end up with a tall partner. In the U.S., only 14.5 percent of the male population is actually 6-feet-tall and up.