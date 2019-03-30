Mike Pence & Eric Holder Feud Over ‘How Great’ America Is On Twitter

'Exactly when do you think America was great?'

Former Attorney General Eric Holder and Vice President Mike Pence got into a heated Twitter feud a few days ago regarding “how great” America really is.

It was Holder who initiated the Twitter feud after he criticized Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan while speaking to MSNBC’s Ari Melber during a recent interview which has been uploaded to YouTube. Holder argued the MAGA slogan is flawed because it implies America is not already a great place to be.

“When I hear these things about let’s ‘Make America Great Again,’ I think to myself, exactly when did you think America was great?” Holder asked during the interview.

He added: “It certainly wasn’t when people were enslaved. It certainly wasn’t when women didn’t have the right to vote. It certainly wasn’t when the LGBT community was denied the rights to which it was entitled.”

“You know, America has done superb things, has done great things, and it has been a leader in a whole range of things, but we’re always a work in process. Looking back, ‘Make America Great Again’ is inconsistent with who we are as Americans at our best where we look at the uncertain future, embrace it, and make it our own.”

After catching wind of Holder criticizing the MAGA slogan of Donald Trump, Pence was quick to fire back at the former Attorney General on Twitter with a tweet containing four different images the Vice President believed were prime examples of times during which America displayed true greatness.

On Thursday, Pence quoted Holder in his tweet and tagged him as he used the photos to point out the fact that there have been plenty of times during American history when things have been great.

A few hours later, Holder fired back at Pence pointing out that he had no problems with America and that he thought America was a great place to be. He, however, reiterated the fact that it didn’t make the MAGA campaign slogan of Trump any less flawed. Holder concluded his clap back on Twitter by drawing attention to the slogan translating to the Trump administration thinking America was not currently a great place to be.

According to Holder, the real issue with the MAGA campaign is that it promotes backwards thinking and focusing on history. The former Attorney General believes what makes America great and what makes it thrive is looking forward and focusing on the future.

America IS great. And can-and must-be greater still. “Make America great again” means YOU think America is not great now-and is backward looking. America is at its best when we look forward, embrace an uncertain future and make it ours. That is what defines American greatness https://t.co/ASagCEPMZ5 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 28, 2019

It didn’t take long for Twitter to catch wind of the feud between Mike and Eric as Pence’s tweet accumulated over 30,000 likes and Holder’s accumulated over 10,000 likes in just 48 hours.

Responses to the Twitter feud were pretty mixed as some felt Holder’s clap back to Pence was a bit of a back-pedaling from what he originally said during the interview. Other Twitter users seized the feud between Pence and Holder as an opportunity to criticize the Trump administration for doing the opposite of making America great again.

Pence never saw it coming. https://t.co/2HLKep4hqW — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 29, 2019

A few Twitter users even jested that America would be great again as soon as Trump and Pence were no longer in office.