Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Bra In Sexy See-Through Top

Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up to celebrate her 40th birthday, but she’s not letting that dictate the sexy outfits she’s been wearing.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney stepped out in Calabasas this week in a completely see-through leopard print top that showed off her sexy black bra underneath.

Kourt paired the top with some black denim jeans and black pointed toe boots. The jeans were frayed at the hem, and the loose threads draped over the boots, accenting the shiny black points. She wore her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a tight, sleek bun at the base of her head.

The reality star also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, including darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, highlighter on her forehead, thick lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

She added black polish on her fingernails and carried her phone and a pair of trendy sunglasses in her hand.

The outlet reports that getting older has only made Kardashian sexier, and that she’s been rocking more risque ensembles than ever over the past year. She also recently landed the cover of Vogue Mexico‘s beauty issue, where she goes topless.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney has reportedly been thinking about her love life as her 40th birthday approaches, and may be feeling nostalgic for the days when she and Scott Disick were together.

Life & Style reports that Kourt has been missing her former boyfriend, whom she shares three children with, and believes he’s the only man who has ever understood her.

“A lot of people believe they’re destined to wind up together again,” an insider dished.

The source added that Kardashian has been dating around since her split from Disick, which has only made her respect Scott even more, especially now that he’s cleaned himself up, is more hands-on with their children, and has been in a relationship with Sofia Richie for nearly two years.

“The hot hookups with other guys have only made her appreciate him more,” the source stated, adding that although Kardashian had “fun playing the field,” she knows that “ultimately, Scott is the father of her children,” and “the only guy who’s ever truly gotten her,” says the insider.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for Season 16 Sunday night at 9 p.m. on E!