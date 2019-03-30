‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 1: Jack And Phyllis Reconnect

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 1 through April 5 reveal that Ashley may have fooled Jabot, but Jack isn’t going down without a fight. Plus, Victoria loses it while Rey and Sharon share a passionate evening together, and Cane fights for Lily. Surprisingly, Jack and Phyllis also reconnect.

Paul (Doug Davidson) supports Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to SheKnows Soaps. She’s been through so much this year, and Paul stops by Nikki’s home to ensure she’s doing okay. Paul and Nikki have a long discussion, and he promises to always be there for her.

Elsewhere, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is taken off guard when Jack (Peter Bergman) gets information that gives him the upper hand, according to The Inquisitr. Ashley wants to take over Jabot, but Jack isn’t going to let that happen to John Abbott’s legacy. They oust Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Jack steps into the CEO position and keeps Ashley from running the family company. Billy (Jason Thompson) supports Jack in the decision.

After he sits back in his old chair, Jack plans his next move, and it’s going to have to be a good one to recover from Ashley and Kerry/Dominique’s (Alice Hunter) sabotage and save Jabot.

While waiting to see what happens, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) loses her patience. She is worried for Fenmore’s future since right now, it is so tied to Jabot. Lauren doesn’t want to risk her own company while waiting to see if the Abbotts destroy or save Jabot. Lauren asks Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to help her get out of the contract Fenmore’s has with the cosmetics company.

We’ve got an Abbott #FlashbackFriday in honor of today’s return! Ashley’s time in Genoa City is just getting started. ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/eQbmasWvES — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 29, 2019

Phyllis truly loses everything. She doesn’t have her job, she doesn’t have Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Billy, and she doesn’t even have a place to live. During all the Jabot drama, Phyllis reconnects with Jack even if he took over her job.

Devon (Bryton James) gets closer to Elena (Brytni Sarpy) as they adjust to their new living arrangements at his penthouse. Devon may manage to find love after Hilary after all.

Finally, Cane (Daniel Goddard) works to make things right with Lily (Christel Khalil). Lily is in prison, and after learning about Cane kissing Victoria (Amelia Heinle), she’s tired of fighting for her marriage and worrying about Cane’s fidelity. However, Cane isn’t ready to give it all up. He wants to reconnect with Lily so that they can remain a family for the twins and Sam.