Miranda Kerr Is Expecting Baby No. 3

Model Miranda Kerr and her husband of nearly two years, Evan Spiegel, are expecting their second child together. The news comes just 10 months after the arrival of their son Hart.

The 35-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been married to the 28-year-old Snapchat co-founder and CEO since May 27, 2017, and they seem to be wasting no time rounding out their family. Kerr is also mother to an 8-year-old son, Flynn, whose father is her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn, and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” Kerr’s representative told People.

Right after Hart’s birth on May 7, 2018, Spiegel told E! News that being a first-time father is “a life transforming event.”

Meanwhile, in the January 2019 issue of Marie Claire Australia, Kerr discussed how her new life — married, with children — is quite different from when she first started out on the modeling scene in 2004 and was jet-setting all over the world for exotic photo shoots.

“It’s such a luxury to be able to be settled, to be in one place and have routines,” the Australian supermodel explained, adding that she hasn’t exactly slowed down, but is rather experiencing a “balanced busy” at the moment.

“I love being a Mum, it’s the most rewarding thing.”

She also told the magazine that she does not care what people have to say about her “mom bod.”

“I took nine months — well, 10 months — to grow a beautiful child and it might take 10 months to feel good in a swimsuit again. Or longer. Or never!”

Neither Kerr nor Spiegel have yet to talk publicly about the new pregnancy. It is also not currently known when the baby is due, or if it will be another boy or Kerr’s first girl.

On the professional front, the gorgeous brunette has been very focused on her beauty line, Kora Organics, as of late. The company’s offices are located near Kerr and Spiegel’s Los Angeles home, which makes it easy for the brand’s founder and CEO to take baby Hart to work with her.

Kora Organics, which she began developing in 2006 and officially launched in 2009, features a wide range of certified organic and natural cosmetics, including oils, masks, and mists for the face; and cleansers, exfoliators, creams, and lotions for the body.

The company began in Kerr’s native Australia. It is now stocked in 25 different countries and in more than 2,500 stores, including Sephora in the U.S.