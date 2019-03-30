Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia & Isabella Spotted Together For First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her family are slowly re-entering the public eye in the wake of the college admissions scandal. On Thursday, Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, were spotted on a drive through Santa Monica, California. While Isabella has been seen on a few outings since her parents’ arrest for their involvement in the scheme, Olivia has kept a very low profile. Thursday’s outing marks the first time she and her sister were seen together in the aftermath of Operation Varsity Blues, according to Daily Mail.

Olivia, 19, was spotted in the passenger’s seat of a black Mercedes-Benz on Thursday with Isabella, 20, behind the wheel. It is unclear where the sisters were headed, but Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly have a home nearby. Isabella kept her eyes focused on the road ahead as cameras snapped their photos, while Olivia appeared to sink down in her seat and shield her face.

The sisters have been leading private lives since their parents’ arrests. Isabella was last spotted on March 13 visiting friends, but she hid her face from cameras as she traveled to and from her destination, In Touch Weekly reported. Olivia, on the other hand, has been taking a break from public social media and staying home for several weeks. While the YouTube star is still using Instagram, she only shares updates with close friends.

Loughlin was arrested on March 13 after being charged with charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She was released later that day on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court in the coming week. She and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to coaches at the University of Southern California to have their daughters falsely listed as recruits for the school’s crew team. Neither Olivia nor Isabella had ever participated in crew.

Olivia is reportedly very angry and embarrassed by the scandal. A source revealed that the young blogger is currently staying with her boyfriend and not speaking with her parents, according to Inside Edition. She blames Loughlin and Giannulli for “ruining her career.”

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli were also spotted for the first time since their arrest on Thursday. The couple looked tense and concerned as they reportedly visited friends and family in Orange County, California.

Sources close to the couple recently revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli are “very stressed” following the scandal.

“[They] can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” a source explained, according to Page Six. “It’s very hard for them to think about anything else right now.”