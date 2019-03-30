Alexina Graham Pulls Off A Very Sexy Look In Different Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Sets

Ever since she has become a Victoria’s Secret angel, British model Alexina Graham has started posting new pictures and videos on her social media platforms more often. The model recently took to her Instagram account and posted a video wherein she is featured changing into different Victoria’s Secret lingerie sets to get ready in the morning.

In the first scene, the model could be seen donning a shocking pink bra which she teamed with a printed pair of shorts. Later, she changed into a beautiful blue lingerie set which not only allowed her to put her enviable figure on full display, and the color suited her well, too.

Afterwards, she changed into several other lingerie sets and each set allowed her to display her well-toned body as well as her modeling talent.

The 29-year-old hottie wore her famous red hair down and danced to the tune of Gloria Gaynor’s famous track, “I Will Survive.”

The video became an instant hit among Alexina’s fans and followers – which have considerably grown since she became a VS angel – and within a few minutes of having been posted, it accrued more than 57,000 views and close to 200 comments. Per the geotag, the video was shot in Manhattan, New York.

Per usual, fans appreciated the model’s hotness, lively personality and sense of style and showered her with various compliments, calling her “extremely hot,” “incredibly beautiful and sexy,” “you are an angel and a goddess,” “you are a true babe,” and “cutest model on Instagram.”

Prior to posting the said video, Alexina teased her fans by posting a picture wherein she could be seen wearing a suit with no shirt or bra underneath it. In the process – as The Inquisitr earlier noted – the model provided a generous view of her perky breasts to her fans. As of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 30,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the model’s amazing body in explicit terms.

According to an article by The Sun, after becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel, the Nottingham native was interviewed by Glamour Magazine, wherein she talked about her childhood and revealed that she was bullied in school. She also said that she learned ballet at the age of six which explains why she is so flexible when she performs dance moves in some of her videos.

She also talked about becoming an angel and said that it feel surreal because she had been working very hard for this moment.