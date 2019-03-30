Rob Gronkowski Sells Luxury Boston Condo For $2.3 Million, Turning A Profit On Swanky Home After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski is downsizing in his retirement.

Just a few days after the New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement from the NFL, he unloaded his luxury condo in downtown Boston for a cool $2.3 million — a profit of about $400,000 from when he first purchased it two years ago for $1.9 million. As People magazine reported, the apartment was quite the catch and in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city.

“The 2,063-square-foot penthouse loft, located in Boston’s Seaport District, is filled with exposed brick walls and beamed ceilings — and gets plenty of natural light,” the report noted. “In a fitting nod to its owner, listing photos show multiple framed Gronkowski jerseys throughout the property.”

The likely Hall of Fame-bound player announced his retirement earlier this month, ending a brilliant but injury-plagued career on a high note with a Super Bowl win. Gronkowski’s final catch was a diving grab that put the Patriots on the 1-yard line late in the game, allowing them to score a game-clinching touchdown.

It’s not clear where Rob Gronkowski is headed in his retirement years, but the apartment sale may show that he his ready to move beyond the Boston area. Gronkowski didn’t have the best luck with apartments near his place of business at Gillette Field in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Back in early 2018, his Foxborough home was burglarized while Gronkowski was occupied elsewhere — in Minneapolis, playing for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

As Bleacher Report noted, police officers were called for a report of a break-in when Gronkowski returned on Tuesday after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There were items stolen. We’re not going to release the nature of the items stolen,” said Foxborough Police Chief William Baker. “Obviously the people who committed the theft know what was stolen. It’s an investigative advantage for us to know that as well and not share it with the public, so I won’t have any further comment on that.”

I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences, relationships and championships over the last 9 years have been amazing! pic.twitter.com/DAMM9wMVxb — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 25, 2019

There have been plenty of rumors about what Rob Gronkowski will be doing in his retirement from the NFL. Many believed that he would move into the world of entertainment, moving into acting or competing in the WWE. Whatever happens, Gronkowski will certainly be set in the financial department. Despite his party-loving lifestyle, Gronkowski has been famously disciplined about his money, not spending any of his salary and instead living off his endorsement money instead.