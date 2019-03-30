Yazmin Oukhellou Puts On Leggy Display In Nude Cover-Up

Yazmin Oukhellou put her toned legs on full display in her latest Instagram snap.

Yazmin Oukhellou shared a sizzling snapshot of herself putting on a very leggy display for 478,000 Instagram followers just 24 hours ago.

The steamy photo showcased the TOWIE star rocking a nude crochet cover-up with high slit putting her smooth, toned, and sun-kissed legs on full display. The TV personality’s nude-colored cover-up featured long sleeves and a high neckline that shined a vibrant spotlight on her long, slender legs.

The snug crochet cover-up also allowed the brunette beauty to show off her sculpted backside and curvy bosom. Yazmin paired the cover-up with a matching sun hat with a brim just large enough to shield her eyes from the UV rays of the glaring sun.

According to the details attached to the Instagram photo, Oukhellou was soaking up the sun and enjoying the weekend in Marrakech. She and her boyfriend James Lock have been hard at work on their wellness retreat – located in Marrakech – which Yazmin previously revealed was just weeks away from opening.

As those who have followed James and Yazmin know, the duo has had a very up-and-down relationship that included rumors the lovebirds were axed during a cast culling of The Only Way is Essex.

As The Inquisitr reported just yesterday, the reality TV personality took to Twitter recently to shut down rumors and confirm she and her boyfriend would be returning to TOWIE to produce another season. Yazmin proceeded to urge her social media followers that they shouldn’t believe everything they read on the internet.

Roughly 36 hours ago, Oukhellou also shared a photo of herself rocking a very different type of ensemble as she donned an oversized white t-shirt with large sleeves that was tied up above the navel, allowing her to flaunt her flat tummy.

Yazmin paired the oversized top with a pair of shredded blue jeans featuring several rips and tears. The TV personality used a light brown belt to secure the snug jeans to her tiny waist.

In her second photo, Yazmin opted to show off a more natural look, keeping things simple in both the cosmetic and hair department.

Collectively, her Instagram followers have showered the two photos with roughly 20,000 likes and 100 comments. Her former TOWIE co-star, Lauren Goodger, was among one of the first to comment on her cover-up photo.

Most of her followers who took the time to comment on Yazmin’s recent Instagram snaps kept things simple with heart and fire emoticons, as well as single word complements.