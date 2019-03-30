Ayesha Curry Shows Off Bikini Body While On Vacation In Italy

It looks like Ayesha Curry is still living it up for her 30th birthday. The cookbook author posted a photo of herself in Italy, which shows her wearing a bikini as she poses next to a pool. Although she’s wearing a light jacket as a coverup, it’s clear that she wearing a two-piece swimsuit, as you can see that her midsection is exposed.

The look seems like a big departure from her previous statement about modesty and clothing.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style,” she wrote on Twitter back in 2015. “I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters”

But it appears that turning 30 has made her loosen up a bit. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ayesha was seen twerking on her husband, Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, during her birthday party. The event was a surprise for Ayesha, organized by her husband, and was Caribbean-themed, which explains the music and dancing that could be heard and seen in the video.

A couple of Ayesha’s famous friends also attended, including Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, and Tamera Mowry.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Ayesha heaped loads of praise on Steph for making her big day very special.

“Husband of the century right here,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a series of photos of both her and Steph. “My heart is beyond full. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate last night. I can’t believe it…What a beginning to the next chapter of my life! The story is just getting interesting.”

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Ayesha and her friends have been using a special hashtag during their trip, “#ACSporcotrenta.”

Based on the photos on her Instagram page, it looks like 10 of her friends accompanied her.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been together since they were in high school. They are both devout Christians, so it’s no surprise that they met at church. She once told People Magazine that she didn’t think that he was her type during that first meeting many years ago.

“We were just kids,” she said. “He was the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with, so I made a generalization that maybe he wasn’t for me.”

The wouldn’t start dating until a couple of years after that when Steph was already working as an athlete and she was modeling, as explained by PopSugar. Despite her reluctance to date an athlete, Steph and Ayesha hit it off and the rest, as they say, is history.