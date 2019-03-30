Michael Jackson Should Stay In Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Says Darlene Love

Michael Jackson deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame according to famed singer, Darlene Love.

According to TMZ, Darlene Love was seen outside of the Barclays Center on Friday night, where she was in attendance to watch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s newest members be inducted. Those members included Michael Jackson’s sister, Janet Jackson, as well as Stevie Nicks, who became the first woman to be inducted twice, as she was previously honored with her band, Fleetwood Mac.

While Darlene says it was a great night for women, and hopes that the days of the Hall of Fame being a “boys club” are over, she also opened up about the backlash from the Leaving Neverland documentary, and those people who say MJ should be removed from the Hall of Fame.

“Music is music. I think it’s great because all music should be in the Hall of Fame,” Love stated after claiming she doesn’t think the King of Pop should have the honor removed.

As many fans already know the backlash from Leaving Neverland has been huge. In the film, two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, detail their stories of being sexually abused by Michael Jackson from the time they were small boys until they were young teenagers.

Both Wade and James had defended Michael in the past, but are now coming forward with disturbing accusations of the abuse they claim to have suffered at his hands.

Darlene Love Says Keep Michael Jackson in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame https://t.co/Fty43gsgWU — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, reps for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have already revealed they will not be removing MJ, as he was recognized for his musical talent and the impact that he’s had on music over the years.

Meanwhile, Michael’s little sister, Janet Jackson, was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The Inquisitr reports that during her speech Janet thanked her family.

“I want to begin by thanking my incredibly strong family. My wonderful mother and father, as well as my sisters, my brothers. You guys never stopped believing in me,” Janet stated when she took the stage.

Janet also went on to reveal that she never dreamed that she would be able to have the career that her brothers had when they were inducted, but that she is so proud to be given the same honor that they were.”Tonight their baby sister has joined them,” she stated.

However, Janet Jackson did not perform during the ceremony as is usual for the inductees. Some speculated that it is because the ceremony is set to air on HBO, the same network that aired Leaving Neverland, which spread the vicious allegations against Michael Jackson. However, Janet has not publicly spoken out about the documentary.