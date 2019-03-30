Lorena Rae Sizzles In A Barely-There Pink Ensemble On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae recently took to her Instagram account and posted a set of two sultry photographs to mesmerize her 1.5 million fans and followers with her beauty. In the snap, the model was featured wearing a silk pink crop top which she paired with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms.

The stylish ensemble not only allowed Lorena to put her amazing body on full display, but the color also suited her a lot. In terms of her aesthetics, Lorena applied minimal makeup in line with the outdoor photo shoot and let her tresses down to keep it simple yet sexy. She accessorized with some small gold, hoop earrings, and a bracelet to pull off a very feminine look.

In the first snap, the model could be seen flashing her signature smile while looking away from the camera, while in the second one, she was featured staring right into the camera while touching her hair.

Within half a day of having been posted, Lorena’s picture garnered 115,000 likes and close to 800 comments, where fans and followers appreciated the model for her amazing sense of style as well as her beauty.

Per the caption, Lorena is currently in Colombia, and many of her Colombian fans expressed their delight in the comments section and thanked the model for visiting their country.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that she is a “bombshell” in the true sense, while another one opined that Lorena is “the sexiest woman in the whole modelling industry.” Another fan – who seemed to be obsessed with the 24-year-old model’s beauty – said that Lorena is a natural beauty and she deserves to be a top model because she is “absolutely flawless.”

Other fans, per usual, showered the hottie with numerous hearts and kiss emojis to express their love and admiration, while still others used the usual complimentary comments to let the model know that she has admirers and die-hard fans across the globe.

Apart from the picture, Lorena also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she provided her fans with a glimpse of Colombia’s beautiful Santa Marta – a city situated on the Caribbean Sea in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena.

Lorena – who is the ex-girlfriend of Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio – was recently interviewed by Grazia Australia, where she revealed that despite all the criticism, she still thinks that Victoria’s Secret empowers women.