Jordyn Woods Steps Out Wearing All Leather In London Amid Kardashian-Jenner Drama

Jordyn Woods is taking a break from the drama as she dives into work in London this week. Just days after the emotional Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 16 promo was released, the model confidently stepped out for dinner in a show-stopping leather outfit on Friday evening. Earlier this week, it was reported that Woods flew to London to keep her mind off of the trailer, which focused on her recent cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and left her “mortified.”

The 21-year-old model was photographed heading to Mr. Chow in Knightsbridge, London on Friday evening, a popular scene for the paparazzi, according to Daily Mail. Woods showed off her curves in a tight leather jacket with a plunging neckline and matching leather pants. She completed the look with black ankle boots, a red and black handbag, and gold jewelry. Woods smiled for photos as she strolled to the restaurant with her mother, Elizabeth, and sister, Jodie.

Woods reportedly traveled to London this week to promote her newest makeup product, a range of fake eyelashes. However, sources explained recently that the trip doubles as a “distraction” from the explosive KUWTK trailer that debuted on Wednesday. The promotional video for the upcoming season of the reality series revolves around Woods’ alleged cheating last month with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The scandal had a damaging effect on not only Khloe’s relationship with Thompson, but also Woods’ relationship with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. As Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend, Woods became very close to the family, who were all reportedly deeply hurt by the betrayal.

“Jordyn is thrilled to be in London and actually timed her trip around when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer dropped so she could distract herself and focus on the future,” a source told Us Weekly.

The dramatic trailer shows Khloe breaking down in tears as she confessed how the cheating scandal has impacted her emotionally.

“It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life,” she said in the video.

In another scene, Khloe states that Thompson never respected her. She also shouts “Liar” and “My family was ruined” in other scenes, Page Six reported.

“[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it,” the source added. “It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 premieres on Sunday, March 31 on E!.