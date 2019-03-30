Luke Perry Hollywood Memorial Service Set For April

Luke Perry’s life will be honored by all of those who knew and loved him in Hollywood. The actor, who passed away on March 4, will get a big sendoff from his former co-workers, which is sure to be an emotional time for all in attendance.

According to TMZ, the invitation for Luke Perry’s memorial service reveals that his family has planned the event, and that it will take place on April 13 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Sources tell the outlet that Perry’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale co-stars have been invited, as well as many others who have worked with Luke over the years, including cast, crew, hair and makeup artists, wardrobe people, and executives.

The actor’s death came as a complete shock to his family, friends, and fans across the world. It had been reported that Luke had suffered a massive stroke, and nearly a week later it was revealed that he had died due to the complications from the stroke.

He was said to have been surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophia, his fiance, his ex-wife, mother and step-father, brother and sister, and other close friends and family members at the time of his death.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry was cremated and his ashes were spread across his farm in Vanleer, Tennessee.

Perry reportedly purchased the 380 acres of land back in the 1990s at the height of his Beverly Hills, 90210 fame. The actor had allegedly gotten interested in raising cattle after starring as a young rodeo champion in the film 8 Seconds, which prompted his decision to purchase the large country farm.

Following Perry’s death many of his former co-stars spoke out with sadness and kind words for the actor. Shannen Doherty, Ian Zering, and Jason Priestley all wrote moving tributes to their friend, and Brian Austin Green revealed that he was in a state of shock following Luke’s tragic death, per The Inquisitr.

“Luke was a special guy. I’m still mourning over it so there’s a part of me that’s kind of shocked that I’m speaking about Luke this way. We all knew that at some point we’d have to deal with losing cast members and friends but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way,” Green stated.

The actor also revealed that Luke’s death prompted all of the 90210 cast members to come together for a reunion and special memorial at Gabrielle Carteris’ home.

Luke Perry’s memorial will likely be a star-studded event where his family and friends will celebrate the life of a man they say was humble and kind to everyone in his life.