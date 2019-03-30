Rolling Stones Tour Postponed Due To Mick Jagger’s Mystery Illness

The lead singer's doctor says he will undergo 'medical treatment.'

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger’s mystery illness is causing the band to postpone their U.S. tour while he seeks “medical treatment.” The band released a statement saying that it’s on doctor’s orders that the Stones postpone their 13-show stadium tour.

PageSix says that the Rolling Stones announced on Twitter that Jagger must get medical care immediately for an unnamed condition.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The statement confirms that the tickets will be valid for future dates of the Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour.

The first date of the U.S. tour was scheduled to be in Miami on April 20. None of the Rolling Stones, including the 75-year-old Jagger, were willing to discuss the singer’s condition, but he says it will be worth the wait.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” Jagger previously stated. “The energy is always amazing!”

The Twitter statement reads that Jagger is expected to make a full recovery, and when he does, the U.S. and Canadian dates can and will be rescheduled.

Rolling Stones delay tour as Jagger seeks medical treatment https://t.co/wT4TkQ7WnG pic.twitter.com/mjjukxCQOY — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 30, 2019

Jagger released his own statement to apologize to his fans, says Rolling Stone, but provided no additional details about the nature of the treatment that the band’s leader is seeking. He explains that he is eager to return to the tour as soon as possible.

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

The Rolling Stones vocalist stressed that he will work very hard to get back to the tour as soon as possible, says The Daily Mail. Jagger, who has eight children, five grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter, added that his doctors have given him no choice but to seek treatment now despite the launch of the tour, which was announced in November.

The Rolling Stones have postponed the entirety of this summer's No Filter tour of North America. Mick Jagger's health is the reason. Hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/mhMFuXooVT — Eric Alper ???? (@ThatEricAlper) March 30, 2019

Mick Jagger’s fiancee, ballerina Melanie Hamrick of the American Ballet Theatre, will be by his side as he goes through his treatment, says Town & Country. In a side project, Jagger has been working with Hamrick to collaborate on a ballet, Porte Rouge, which will be choreographed to music from the Rolling Stones. The ballet will make its debut on April 18 at the Lincoln Center in New York City.