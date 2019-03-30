Nicki Minaj Sued By Stylist For Allegedly Refusing To Pay $40,000 Bill

Nicki Minaj has some new legal woes. The “Pound The Alarm” rapper is being sued for allegedly refusing to pay a stylist who worked for her in 2017, The Blast reports.

According to The Blast, the woman suing Minaj, Cristina Acevedo, claims that the rapper was aware that her rate was $1,500 a day. But Acevedo says that when she asked for her money, Minaj sent her an angry email that said she was not going to receive the money she requested.

“No one is paying you 36 thousand dollars,” the email reportedly also said. “Send an email with some sense or don’t send any others. This isn’t your get rich quick scheme… Girl, goodbye.”

Acevedo says that she’s now owed $43,200.

This news comes as Nicki Minaj has been on the receiving end of some bad press lately related to her tour in Europe. As The Daily Mail reports, the rapper canceled a concert in Slovakia in February, claiming that the venue was not equipped to accommodate her requirements and that their “technical issues” had caused power outages.

But the promoter, XL Promotion Agency, disputed her story and put out a statement which claimed that Nicki’s team was “unprofessional.”

“‘The concert did not come exclusively from Nicki Minaj’s unprofessional team,” the statement read. “We’ve made a number of great world productions like Rammstein, Depeche Mode, Eros Ramazzotti, Lenny Kravitz, OneRepublic, and many others.”

Minaj also canceled one of her gigs in France, per Billboard. Minaj did not take the stage at the Arkea Arena in Bordeaux and claimed that “technical difficulties” had triggered the cancelation.

According to Billboard, Minaj and Juice WRLD, whom she is currently on tour with, went through soundcheck before the concert was axed. As HuffPost Australia reports, fans videos on social media from the venue showed fans chanting “Cardi B,” after the cancelation announcement, a reference to the feud between the two female rappers from New York.

But Minaj’s cancelation woes did not end in France. The next time the weather was to blame. A statement from the promoter explained that “severe” conditions on the Irish Sea meant that her equipment did not get to Dublin on time, as noted by RTE. Concertgoers were told about the cancelation mere hours before the concert was scheduled to begin. Fans also chanted Cardi B’s name outside of the venue because the gig was called off.

Minaj is also currently dealing with an ongoing lawsuit filed against her by Tracy Chapman. The Blast reports that the rapper has formally responded to Chapman’s claim that she violated her copyright in the song “Sorry,” which appeared on her latest album, Queen. Minaj claimed that the way she used the sample is covered by “fair use” doctrine. Before the release of the album, Nicki claimed that she had no idea that the song sampled Chapman and fans used social media to beg the singer to allow Minaj to use it.

Chapman refused, but Minaj went ahead anyway, which prompted the lawsuit.