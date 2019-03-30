53-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Tight White Bikini

While Elizabeth Hurley’s acting career may have slowed down in recent years, that hasn’t stopped the English actress and model from keeping busy. The star of Bedazzled and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery has been running her own eponymous beachwear line, and when she’s not immersed in the world of fashion, Hurley can be found posting to her Instagram profile.

Over the past few years, Elizabeth has cultivated a rather sizable following on the popular social media platform, and her fans and followers can’t seem to get enough of her age-defying beauty. Despite her age, Hurley has managed to keep a remarkably taut and trim figure, and her latest pic shows off her curves and enviable physique in style.

In her latest Instagram post, Hurley can be seen posing in the sun. While the model is posing in the foreground, a pristine blue pool and a lush canvas of greenery can be seen in the background. It’s not entirely clear where this picture was taken, though Elizabeth has provided a few hints. In the photo’s caption, Elizabeth uses the Arabic greeting “salaam” in conjunction with India, implying that the British actress is spending some time abroad. Hurley also included a few hashtags, and she even tagged Indian socialite Haseena Jethmalani in her photo.

Of course, Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to India. Despite her many high-profile relationships — including a 13-year-long romance with actor Hugh Grant — Hurley has only been married once. In 2002, she began dating Indian textile heir Arun Nayar, and the two tied the knot in 2007 in India.

In her stunning Instagram photo, Elizabeth can be seen rocking a tight white bikini, which is adorned with dark horizontal stripes. Her swimwear hugs her curves in all the right places, showcasing her taut figure while showing off her cleavage. The model’s signature chestnut tresses flow down past her shoulders, as she poses with her arms stretched out. Hurley has kept things simple makeup-wise, with a nude lip and dark mascara.

Unsurprisingly, Elizabeth’s sizzling Instagram snapshot has proven to be a big hit with her fans and followers. At the time of writing, her latest pic has only been live for a couple of hours but has managed to rack up over 40,000 likes and 800 comments.

“Look at that body! Damn It’s crazy how beautiful you are,” one Instagram user wrote, capping off their message with a string of fire emoji.

“My goodness what a beautiful sight to see first thing in the morning,” another chimed in.

It seems Elizabeth puts in a lot of work to keep her youthful appearance intact. Per a recent article in Hello!, she revealed a recent detox program she underwent, which focused on natural salts, enemas, and a low-calorie diet.