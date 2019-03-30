‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings and Goings: Denise Richards Debuts As Shauna Fulton On Thursday, April 4

The latest Bold and the Beautiful casting news states that Denise Richards will make her debut on the CBS soap opera on April 4. Richards plays the role of Shauna Fulton, Florence’s (Katrina Bowden) mother. The single mom from Las Vegas rushes to Los Angeles when her daughter demands answers regarding her paternity. The actress played Dr. Christmas Jones on The Word Is Not Enough and Carmen Ibanez on Starship Troopers, among other notable roles.

Richards will also be joined by other recurring and guest stars during the week of April 1.

Monday, April 1

Hunter Tylo reprises her role as Dr. Taylor Hayes. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will confront Taylor about her thoughts on Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Taylor believes that Hope would make a wonderful mother to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and that Hope and Thomas should get back together.

Tuesday, April 2

Finnegan George returns as Will Spencer. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will be determined to find out who keeps setting them up. They will be delighted to find out that their matchmaker is their son, Will.

Andrew Liner will play the role of “The Delivery Person,” per Highlight Hollywood.

Wednesday, April 3

Keith Carlos returns as “Danny.” B&B viewers know that Danny is both a model at Forrester Creations and a barman at the popular café.

Thursday, April 4

Denise Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills makes her first appears as Shauna Fulton. Entertainment Weekly provides an exclusive sneak peek of the actress’s first scene on the soap opera.

Flo will call her mother after Wyatt (Darin Brooks) encourages her to contact her. She wants to find out who her father is. Shauna answers the call in her apartment in Las Vegas.

“Flo honey,” Shauna answers the call.

“Hi, mom,” says Flo.

“Well, it’s about time you called me,” Shauna retorts.

“Oh, we’ve been texting,” replies Flo.

“A mother likes to hear her child’s voice. How’s L.A.?”

Flo then tells her mother that Wyatt found out who his dad really was. She explains that it changed Wyatt’s life and presses her mother for details about her own father.

“It’s got me thinking a lot about my dad.” “We don’t talk about him, honey.” “I know we don’t, mom, but why?” “Flo, you need to trust me. There is no place in your life for that man.”

She tells Flo, “You didn’t need him when you were little, you don’t need him now.” Shauna is determined that Flo will be better off without her father in her life.

“Don’t go looking for your father, it will be a mistake,” Shauna warns Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.