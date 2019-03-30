Country Star Sara Evans, 48, Stuns In A Bikini While Posing With Her Teenage Daughters

Sara's showing off her bikini body at the beach with her daughters.

Country singer Sara Evans is proving that looking amazing in a bikini certainly has no age limit as she posed in a two-piece at the beach alongside her teenage daughters as they soaked up the sun for a fun spring break trip to the beach. Per a report from Yahoo! the stunning “A Little Bit Stronger” singer proudly flaunted her toned body on the sand as she enjoyed some sun in the Sunshine State.

The snap showed Sara posing for the camera alongside her 16-year-old daughter Olivia and her 14-year-old daughter Audrey as she rocked a black bikini top and fun multi-colored bottoms. The CMA Award winner had a long cover-up draped over her shoulders as the trio smiled from ear to ear.

Evans, who’s most famous for her country hits including “Born To Fly” and “A Real Fine Place to Start”, shielded her eyes from the sun and let her long brunette hair flow down as she tagged their location as being Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

She posted the bikini snap simply with the hashtag #springbreak2019, though fans couldn’t believe how young the star – who turned 48-years-old last month – looked as she posed alongside her teenage daughters.

Yahoo! revealed that fans across social media left several comments on the family vacation photo where they made it clear that they couldn’t believe she’s actually Olivia and Audrey’s mom and not their sister.

“You three could pass as sisters,” one fan told the trio, while another wrote, “So… these two are your two younger sisters right?”

“Wow! The daughter with the cap on could pass for your sister!” another then wrote after seeing the bikini snap on Evans’ Instagram page this week. “Y’all look almost like twins lol! Very beautiful pic! You all look amazing!”

Sara is also mom to 19-year-old Avery and shares all three of her children with former husband Craig Schelske.

As for how she got into the amazing shape she was showing off in her bikini this week, the age-defying star previously told Shape that she actually isn’t a big fan of hitting the gym and prefers to stay active by playing sports.

“I’m very very big on playing sports instead of working with a trainer,” Evans previously told the outlet. “I’ve tried sort of everything and I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to play tennis or throw a softball or walk with friends.”

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for SiriusXM

She also shared that what she puts in her body plays a big part in her overall health, revealing that she’s a big fan of salads and tries to eat quite clean.

“I try to be on the healthy side as much as I can,” Sara said of her diet. “For dinner I will pretty much always make a salad, no matter what I’m eating.”