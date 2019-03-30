Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Tiny Pink Bikini & A Fur Coat On The Set Of Stripper Movie ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her insane bikini body while taking on the role of a stripper for her new movie.

Jennifer Lopez is playing a stripper in her upcoming 2020 movie Hustlers, and it seems as though she’s been getting into character by stripping down. Per Entertainment Tonight, the star’s hairstylist shared hot new photos of the star behind the scenes on the set of the production, where she was flaunting her insane body in a bikini and an over the top fur coat.

Taking to Instagram on March 29, Frank Galasso shared two photos of Lopez rocking her bikini in New York, as production on the project is currently taking place in the Big Apple.

49-year-old Lopez posed for the camera in a bubblegum pink bikini and the light fur coat and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her seriously toned abs were also on full display as she showed off her middle while getting into character as a stripper who bands together with her co-workers to get some payback.

Galasso captioned the stunning snap posted to social media this week by revealing that it was a behind the scenes look at the star in character as Ramona, before than adding the hashtags #stripper and #stripperlife.

He then posted the same snap again to his account shortly afterwards, this time with a black and white filter.

The hairstylist captioned the second on-set photo shared to his official Instagram account by calling the “Dinero” singer a #BADA** while also tagging the movie’s official account and using the hashtags #stripperlife, #stripper, #nyc, #bikini and #poledancing.

But this isn’t the first look at Lopez in her new movie role that fans have gotten this week.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mom of twins was spotted out and about on the streets of New York earlier this week as she got into character as Ramona for the upcoming stripper movie.

Jennifer – who got engaged to her boyfriend of more than two years, Alex Rodriguez, earlier this month – was photographed sporting a skintight black top with the word “juicy” written across it with a pair of curve-hugging blue jeans and a lilac faux fur jacket.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The Inquisitr then shared snaps of JLo wrapped up in a bath robe on the streets of NYC during filming.

Hustlers is all about a group of ex-strip club employees who get together “to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” per Variety.

Lopez plays the role of Ramona “who take their plans of getting their full cut too far.”

Speaking of hiring JLo to take on the role, co-producer Lorene Scafaria said, “There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It’s always been her. She’s f***ing Jennifer Lopez.”

Also starring in the film, which is due for release sometime in 2020, alongside Jennifer are big names including Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Mercedes Ruehl.