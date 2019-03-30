‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 1: Old Flames, Mysteries & Secret Plots

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 1 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will add loads of intrigue and drama with her debut this week. Viewers are already wondering who Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) father is and what secrets she is really hiding. Flo also turns to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for support, while Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) plots with her son-in-law, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, April 1

Brooke has had enough of Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) interference in her family. She will confront Taylor and accuse her of using their daughters in their personal fight, per The Inquisitr. She does not agree with Taylor’s thoughts that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) should get together with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for Douglas’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) sake.

After enjoying a romantic dinner for two, Bill and Katie will decide that it’s time to find out who their anonymous cupid is. B&B fans already know that both Justin (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) did not set up their “accidental” date. The only other person who is close enough to know Bill and Katie’s tastes, and has access to their phones, is a little boy who would love to see his parents back together again.

Tuesday, April 2 – The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will shock his wife when he tells her that it is natural for Taylor to want the best for Steffy.

Bill and Katie find out who their matchmaker is. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Will Spencer (Finnegan George) is responsible for setting his parents up. According to She Knows Soaps, they will be amused at their son’s ingenuity.

Wednesday, April 3 – Brooke Logan’s Secret Plot

Brooke will seek out Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and tell him about Taylor’s wishes. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she will make a secret deal with him. Brooke will tell him that Taylor’s reasoning is that Hope is a mother without a child and that Douglas is a child without a mother. Liam will state the obvious and tell his mother-in-law that Hope is not a wife without a husband.

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) will argue about her future with Wyatt (Darin Brooks).

Thursday, April 4 – Wyatt Spencer’s Old Flame Calls

Wyatt will encourage Flo to call her mother to find out who her father is. He will support her as she makes the call to Shauna.

Thomas witnesses a close moment between Douglas and Hope. He will begin to feel a connection between himself and Hope.

Friday, April 5 – The Paternal Mystery

Wyatt and Flo will discuss the fact that they both grew up without knowing who their fathers were. They wonder why Shauna has never revealed who Flo’s father is.

Shauna and Quinn are delighted to continue their friendship. They talk about the past and discover that they both still want their children to end up together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.